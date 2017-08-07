Deltaville woman’s death being investigated as a homicide

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Deltaville woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, a family member called authorities asking for deputies to check on a relative — Margaret “Peggy” Lammers, 61. Lammers lived alone at 794 Stove Point Road in Deltaville. The family member, who lives out-of-state, had tried to contact her cell and house phones, but couldn’t reach her.

Deputies responded, entered the home and found Lammers unresponsive. Authorities called medics to the scene, who confirmed she was dead.

The sheriff’s office explained that they handle “unattended deaths” as homicides unless and until the cause of death can be proven not to have been a homicide. Unattended death means the person appears to have been alone when they died and there were no witnesses around to explain what happened.

