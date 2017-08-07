Deltaville man dies after two-vehicle crash

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Deltaville man died from injuries he sustained in an accident Friday.

Virginia State Police say around 5:18 p.m., 79-year-old James Roland Pleasants was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Route 33, at the intersection of Route 1043.

Pleasants was a passenger in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz that was heading west on Route 33. According to state police, the vehicle slowed to make a left turn onto Route 153 when it was hit from behind by a 2004 Ford Focus.

Pleasants was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, where he died Saturday.