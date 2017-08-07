City to hold community meetings about Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is holding community meetings about the Tidewater Gardens neighborhood.

Mayor Kenny Alexander wants input from residents to develop a strategy that will focus on improving health, education and housing.

The first meeting takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The second meeting will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. Both meetings will be at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, located at 232 Chapel Street.