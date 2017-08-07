Child on bike hit by a truck in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A boy riding a bike down Carolina Road Monday afternoon was hit by a truck.

The juvenile, believed to be between 12 and 15 years old, was attempting to cross the road at the intersection of Cypress Chapel Road just after 1 p.m. when the incident occurred.

The driver of the Ford F-150 pickup truck that hit the juvenile remained on scene.

Suffolk Police said the boy was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, with injuries considered not life-threatening.

The 3400 block of Carolina Road was closed to traffic following the accident.

