3 arrested in early morning Hampton robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Three Hampton men have been arrested in connection to a convenience store robbery early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven in the 8500 block of Orcutt Avenue at 1:49 a.m. Police say the suspect entered the store, implied that they were armed and demanded money. The suspects took off after receiving cash.

Police have charged Aaron Tyler Booker, 22, and Kendal Lamonte Hargrove Jr., 25, with robbery and wearing a mask in public. Dylan Scott McPherson, 24, was charged with robbery.

All three suspects are behind bars at the Hampton City Jail.