2 dead, 2 injured in crash in Virginia’s Buchanan County

GRUNDY, Va. (AP) — State Police in Virginia say two people are dead and two others injured after a crash in the far western end of the state.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that the crash happened Sunday on Route 460 in Buchanan County. State Police say a Toyota Rav 4 crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a Honda Element head-on. State Police say the Toyota caught fire following the crash.

State Police say the two people who died are a passenger in the Toyota, identified as 75-year-old Billy Joe Carter, and a passenger in the Honda, identified as 52-year-old Charles V. Baker. Both were from Grundy, Virginia.

State Police say the 81-year-old driver of the Toyota has life-threatening injuries and the 74-year-old driver of the Honda has serious injuries.