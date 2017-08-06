Young girls learn entrepreneurial skills in Norfolk

Related Coverage Counting Kindness with Angela D. Reddix

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than 150 girls took part in the Envision Lead Grow entrepreneurial and leadership skills camp.

The one-week program at Old Dominion University’s Strome Entrepreneurship Center taught the necessary skills it takes to start your own business. With the help of experts, they created and cultivated their ideas. The girl with the best business plan won $500 to start her venture.

Norfolk was the last stop for Envision Lead Grow’s seven city tour. Stops also includes Baltimore, Richmond, Atlanta, Memphis, Philadelphia and Greensboro. In each city, the team shares its interactive curriculum to middle school girls in undeserved communities.

The movement, created by Norfolk businesswoman Angela Reddix, also pairs the girls up with mentors so they can continue to grow long after the bus rolls out of town.