Two-alarm fire at Ocean View home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters have responded to a fire at a home in the 200 block of West Ocean View Avenue, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 9:03 p.m. Units arrived on the scene at 9:06 p.m. and saw the house fully engulfed in flames. The fire was starting to spread to houses on both sides as well. Firefighters then called the second alarm at 9:07 p.m.

There was one person home at the time and he made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

The fire was ruled under control at 11:08 p.m. The house the fire started has been ruled a total loss. There is no word on how many are displaced at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

