VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating after someone was stabbed at Atlantic Avenue and 12th Street, early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received the 911 call just after 2 a.m.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this story.