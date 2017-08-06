One person hurt after fire fully engulfs Chesapeake garage

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a garage fire in the 900 block of Englewood Drive, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, units arrived on the scene around 3:55 p.m. After arriving on the scene they found the garage fully engulfed in flames. A nearby pickup truck was also on fire. The fire stay contained to the garage and truck.

The fire was ruled out at 4:22 p.m. One man suffered minor burns and was treated by medics at the scene.

An investigation showed that the cause of the fire appears to be from a malfunctioning generator.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.