2 displaced following Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Park Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the emergency call came in at 4:26 p.m. The fire damage was contained to one bedroom and the attic.

Smoke and water damage were sustained throughout the remainder of the home. Due to the damages two people are now displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.