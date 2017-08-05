Virginia Beach prepares for Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach is preparing for one of the city’s biggest events, the 17th Annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon, with organizers holding a mock run on Saturday.

Dozens of people laced up to take part in the start of the 30-day race countdown event. This is a way to support runners and give them a sense of what to expect on race day. It’s also a way for the organizers to give back.

“They really support the local communities as far as running goes and they want to get to know local runners. So they felt this was a nice way to give back to them, give them a free race and we gave swag away. Its kind of like all the perks of a race but it’s absolutely free to the runners,” says Lesleyanne Mulkey with Virginia Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon.

The event takes place Labor Day weekend. There are some changes to this year’s event. There is a new course start which will be at 14th Street. The 5K will be on Saturday, before the one-mile beach run on the sand, and the half-marathon is on Sunday.

Click here for full details on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon.