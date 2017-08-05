Two men rescued from boat taking on water in Cape Charles

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard rescued two men in a sailboat off of Cape Charles, Saturday.

Watchstanders in Portsmouth were alerted at 2 p.m. that a 14-foot sailboat with two men aboard was taking on water and had run aground in the area of the Cape Charles Coastal Habitat Natural Area Preserve.

A 70-year-old man and his 34-year-old son had re-launched their sailboat when a response boat crew from Coast Guard Station Cape Charles diverted to assist.

The sailboat capsized and the two men, who were wearing life jackets, entered the water.

The RB-S crew arrived on scene and was able to rescue the two men.

The crew transited the sailboat to Cape Charles Marina by 3:10 p.m.