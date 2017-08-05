Suspect posing as delivery driver assaults homeowner, steals car in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a breaking-and-entering suspect from an incident Saturday.

Deputies were called to a reported break-in at 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Colony Trail. They learned on scene that a suspect had posed as a delivery driver, assaulted a homeowner, and stole their car.

Officials say the homeowner was injured during the incident and required medical attention. The homeowner’s vehicle was also stolen.

Authorities are looking for a white four-door 2007 Mercury Milan with VA tags 1184WG.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information about the incident is asked to call the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.