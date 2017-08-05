James City County fire officials expect fire to burn for several days

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Fire Department is at a mulch and wood recycling facility working to extinguish a fire, Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to 20 Marclay Road.

Fire Chief Ryan Ashe tells 10 On Your Side most of the debris that gets ground into mulch has caught on fire.

The fire is still active but contained with “a considerable amount of smoke in the area,” according to Fire Chief Ashe. Fire officials say they expect the fire to burn for quite a while and could take several days to a week to be fully extinguished.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

JCC Fire is responding to a fire on Marclay Road. The fire is contained but there is a considerable amount of smoke in the area. pic.twitter.com/i1SWWR603o — James City County (@JamesCityCounty) August 5, 2017

No further information is available at this time.

