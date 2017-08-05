Fire at Sentara Nursing Center in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a fire at the Sentara Nursing Center on Newtown Road, Saturday evening.

According to a Norfolk Fire-Rescue official, the emergency call came in at 5:01 p.m. Units arrived on the scene and found smoke in the hallways coming from the laundry room.

An investigation found that the fire was contained to the laundry room and the sprinkler system extinguished the fire before units arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.