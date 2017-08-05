Coast Guard assists 5 boaters near Wachapreague

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard assisted five people after their boat ran aground on Parramore Island, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads watchstanders were notified at 3:50 p.m. by a crew from Station Wachapreague that they had found a disabled and aground 18-foot sailboat with five adults aboard.

The RB-M crew returned to Station Wachapreague, switched to a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat, and were able to take the grounded sailboat in a side tow.

The boat crew transported the sailboat and its passengers to Wachapreague Town Marina by about 5:50 p.m.