Authorities charge Portsmouth firefighter with arson

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man paid to fight fires is now being charged with setting them, according to Chesapeake General District Court.

10 on your side has learned that Portsmouth Firefighter Mark Stuck remains in jail without bond on five counts arson of personal property.

According to court documents in the Chesapeake District Court, Stuck allegedly set fires on March 29, April 3, May 3, June 5, and July 31. WAVY has learned that trash dumpsters were what he set on fire.

Stuck is a long time member of the Portsmouth Fire Department.

He is set to be in court for a bond hearing August 8 and his preliminary hearing is October 5.