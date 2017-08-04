White House anger over leaks grows, crackdown promised

In this photo taken Jan. 28, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Transcripts of President Donald Trump’s conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia in January offer new details on how the president parried with the leaders over the politics of the border wall and refugee policy, with random asides on subjects including drug abuse in New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House’s anger about leaks is growing, and the Trump administration is stepping up efforts to crack down on them.

The attorney general and the national intelligence director are set Friday to discuss what the Justice Department calls “leaks of classified material threatening national security.”

A presidential adviser is raising the possibility of lie detector tests for the small number of people in the West Wing and elsewhere with access to transcripts of President Donald Trump’s phone calls. The Washington Post has published transcripts of his conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia.

Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway tells “Fox & Friends” that “it’s easier to figure out who’s leaking than the leakers may realize.”

And might lie detectors be used? She says:  “Well, they may, they may not.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, are holding a news conference at the Justice Department. They’ll be joined Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, and William Evanina, the government’s top counterintelligence executive.

Trump complained on Twitter last week that Sessions was “weak” when it comes to cracking down on leaks of classified information.