SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer hit a Norfolk Southern Railway train trestle in Suffolk Friday.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Holland Road just before noon. This is near the Suffolk Golf Course.

The truck driver remained on scene and was not injured, according to Suffolk Police.

Holland Road is closed in that area, as Norfolk Southern Railway works to confirm the safety of the trestle. Drivers will be greeted by detour signs.

This incident remains under investigation.