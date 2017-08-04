Underground cable fails, leaving thousands without power in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands are without power Friday evening in Chesapeake.

The outage is affecting customers near Greenbrier and Volvo parkways, according to Dominion Energy’s outage map.

A spokesperson for Dominion tells 10 On Your Side an underground cable failed, which caused the outage. Crews are rerouting electricity to get the power back on as soon as possible. Then, they will turn to repairing the cable.

Dominion estimates power to be back on between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Dominion says about 800 people have gotten their power back already. Click here to check on the latest outage numbers.