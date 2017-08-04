SUV backs into Chesapeake pharmacy

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A SUV crashed into a pharmacy Friday afternoon in Chesapeake.

Dispatchers say a call about the crash was received just after 12 p.m. The crash happened at Lawrence Pharmacy on George Washington Highway.

Policec say the driver of a SUV backed into the building. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening.

Viewer images from the scene showed a SUV crashed inside the building and various shelved items strewn across the store.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

