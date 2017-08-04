SUV backs into Chesapeake pharmacy

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A SUV crashed into a pharmacy Friday afternoon in Chesapeake.
Dispatchers say a call about the crash was received just after 12 p.m. The crash happened at Lawrence Pharmacy on George Washington Highway.
Policec say the driver of a SUV backed into the building. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening.
Viewer images from the scene showed a SUV crashed inside the building and various shelved items strewn across the store.
Lawrence Pharmacy Crash
Lawrence Pharmacy Crash x
Latest Galleries
-
Courtland Kitchen Fire
-
Minneapolis School Explosion
-
NASA images of southern OBX outage
-
I-64 truck fire
-
Person found shot, two gunshot victims walk into hospital
-
Person found shot, two gunshot victims walk into hospital
-
Salters Creek Road Crash
-
Southampton County Crash
-
Saying goodbye to Cena
-
Saying goodbye to Cena
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.