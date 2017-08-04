Police: Suspect robs, sexually assaults woman at NN hotel

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is wanted for robbing and raping a woman Thursday morning at a Newport News hotel.

Newport News police say the alleged incident happened at a hotel on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. Officers were called to the hotel around 5:45 a.m.

A 23-year-old woman told officers a man pointed a gun at her face. Police say the man raped her and robbed her of cash, her cellphone, personal ID car and some mail.

Surveillance video released Friday shows the alleged suspect walking around the hotel. He was wearing dark clothes what appeared to be a Walmart hat in the video.

Police say he was seen leaving the hotel parking lot in a white four-door sedan.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.