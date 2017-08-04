Peninsula Health Department offering back-to-school vaccinations

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health Department is offering back-to-school vaccinations for students.

The PHD provides all vaccinations required for school entry. Students can get them at the Peninsula Health Center located at 416 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Parents can bring their children in during walk-in hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 – 10:30 a.m., or 1 – 3:30 p.m. You also need to bring your children’s shot records.

Walk-ins are also welcome on Wednesdays from 1 – 3 p.m.

These hours may change to accommodate more people, and on August 30 and September 5. The center will be open from 7:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The department encourages parents to come in as soon as possible to avoid the long lines when school starts.

Rising kindergartners must receive required vaccinations before entry into school and the Tdap vaccine is required before entry into the sixth grade.

For more information, contact the Health Department at 757-594-7410.