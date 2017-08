PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We headed out to the Farm Fresh on Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach to our first Operation School Supplies drop-off event! 10 On Your Side’s Lex Gray was there to tell us just how important this event is and how you can help students in Hampton Roads.

Jeremy Wheeler manned the battle station at our Operation School Supplies drop-off event at the Farm Fresh on Coliseum Drive in Hampton!

Click here to learn more about Operation School Supplies.