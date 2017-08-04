No shots? No school: Here’s what your kids need

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Most Hampton Roads schools resume in one month and they won’t let your child attend without the right immunizations.

It’s the law in Virginia that all children entering school or daycare must be up to date on their shots and rising sixth graders need a TDAP booster.

Doctors say children who don’t get their shots are at an increased risk for contracting vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, mumps and rubella. They could also spread diseases which are serious or potentially life-threatening for high-risk individuals like infants and or people with weakened immune systems.

Whooping cough is one of those. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is on the rise. The TDAP booster shot will help protect not only the middle schoolers who get it, but infants who are too small to get the vaccine and could potentially die from it.

You can get immunizations at your doctor’s office or for free at your local health department. You need to bring along your child’s shot record and insurance card if applicable. Many are running special times or clinics for back to school.

Here’s when you can get shots in your city:

Chesapeake: Monday, Aug. 28 — 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 29 — 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 30 — 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; All Thursdays in August — 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Sept. 5 (First day of school) — 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Sept. 6 and Sept. 7 — 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk: Monday through Wednesday and Friday | 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Peninsula Health District: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday | 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Special back to school hours: Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 7:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Virginia Beach: TDAP shots for rising sixth graders — Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Also available at clinic. For days and time, call 757-518-2700.)

Suffolk: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday | 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Isle of Wight County: Monday, Wednesday and Friday | 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Franklin: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday | 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Southampton County: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday | 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

The other thing you’ll want to schedule if you haven’t already is your child’s well visit with the doctor. Many schools require that for entry and for playing sports.