Newport News police captain promoted to assistant chief of police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police announced Friday that Captain Eric D. Randall will assume the role of assistant chief of police.

Captain Randall is currently the South Precinct captain and has been with the police department for over 19 years.

Captain Randall began his career with Newport News police in 1998 as an auxiliary officer. In February 2000, he became a full-time officer. He worked as a patrol officer, a bike officer, a field training officer, a narcotics detective and an explosives breacher on the department’s Tactical Operations Unit. He was promoted to sergeant in 2006, where he served as a supervisor in patrol in North Precinct. Captain Randall also served as a supervisor in Narcotics and Special Investigations Sections and the Organized Crime Division.

On Feb. 1, 2010, Captain Randall was promoted to lieutenant. As a lieutenant, Randall served in a variety of assignments to include serving as acting precinct commander. He has served as Acting Criminal Investigations commander and the Tactical Operations Unit commander. On Nov. 16, 2014, he was promoted to captain of the South Precinct.

Captain Randall earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Saint Leo University. He is a graduate of the 63rd session for Senior Management Institute for Police. During his law enforcement career, he has received numerous awards and commendations.

“Captain Randall has been an asset to the Department for many years. His vast experience will be of great value in his new role and we look forward to his continued contributions to helping us achieve our mission of reducing crime and the fear of crime in the City of Newport News,” said Chief of Police Richard Myers.