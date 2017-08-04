Neighbors rally after someone swipes money jar from 7-year-old’s veggie stand

MONTPELIER, Va. (WRIC) — It’s a hard knocks lesson for a 7-year-old in Montpelier.

All summer, Layne Goodman and his little brother have been selling veggies from a produce stand at the end of their driveway.

“We’ve got tomatoes, squash and green tomatoes,” explains Layne.

Customers pay on an honor system. There is a price list and a money jar sitting unattended on the table.

But on Monday, someone swiped the kids’ cash.

“I kinda felt sad and a little bit nervous,” Layne said.

“We’ve done this for three years now and never had a problem,” Layne’s mom, Katherine said. “It made us a little sad and a little scared to know that somebody would just take a money jar.”

But the family isn’t letting the theft spoil their summer hobby. Instead, mom is using it to teach a valuable lesson.

“To tell him that you don’t take things that don’t belong to you and that you work for what you want,” she said.

When neighbors heard what happened, they rallied around Layne, his little brother and sister who will split the money earned this summer.

“A lot of people have reached out wanting to know where we are and come stop by and buy from us and even tip the kids and whatever else,” Katherine explained. “It’s been really nice knowing we have loyal neighbors and loyal customers.”

Layne just hopes to make enough money to buy a $14 set of Batman Lego’s.

It looks like that will happen. So far, the kids have earned nearly $200.