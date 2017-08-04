NCIS increases reward for tips about hoax threats

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) has increased its reward for tips about this week’s series of bomb threats to Hampton Roads military facilities.

The reward was initially $500, but on Friday the NCIS announced whoever can help investigators identify the caller(s) could now earn $2,500.

Since Monday, there have been eight bomb threats made. None of the threats were deemed credible and there is still no word if any of the threats are related.

Officials first investigated a threat toward the USS Oak Hill Monday, the same day crews spent hours searching for a possible diver who was never found.

Wednesday morning, a threat was called in to Naval Station Norfolk, followed by five threats called in to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek (JEBLC) throughout the day.

The final threat made this week was written on a bathroom wall inside a work trailer at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth.

NCIS says if they find the person(s) who made the false threats, they will be prosecuted “to the full extent allowed.”

If you know anything about these bomb threats, you can send an anonymous text tip to NCIS:

Text to 274637 (CRIMES)

Type “NCIS” at the beginning of your text message.

Type and send your message including as much detail as possible to ensure the tips can effectively be investigated.

You will receive a text with an alias code-This will be your tipster identity code which can be used for follow ups.