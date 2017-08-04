Man sentenced to 50 years for murder of 4-year-old girl

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday for the 2013 murder of his ex-girlfriend’s daughter in Newport News.

Police investigated the death of 4-year-old Madyson Van Cleve Hook on Sundown Lane back in 2013. Carl Michael Cottee was later charged with second-degree murder and child neglect.

Cottee’s girlfriend left her daughter alone in his care.

The medical examiner says she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The family told 10 On Your Side that two weeks before Madyson died, they called Child Protective Services about disturbing details she learned from the child. Madyson had been locked in a dresser drawer and left alone, according to family members.

According to court records, Cottee took an Alford plea in the case back in March — meaning he acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him, but does not admit guilt.

Cottee was sentenced to 40 years on the murder charge and another 10 years for child neglect.