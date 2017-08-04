Langley AFB to host bomb squad training exercise

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) – Langley Air Force Base will host a training exercise for explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) experts on August 7.

The exercise, Operation Llama Fury 3.0, will last until August 11, and will train EODs from bomb squads at eight east coast Air Force bases.

“The EOD mission is to neutralize whatever explosive threat presents itself and endangers lives,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Taylor Saum, Llama Fury 3.0 exercise coordinator.

According to a news release, EODs are trained to detect, disarm, detonate and dispose of explosive threats all over the world.

“The span of explosive dangers ranges from a CBRNE (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, explosives) response incident, to neutralizing a decades old explosive device like we did here a couple months ago on Plum Tree Island,” said Capt. Cory McCart, 633rd Civil Engineering Squadron EOD Flight commander.

Llama Fury 3.0 will include training in a series of scenarios called “The Crucible” that requires skill in advanced equipment and procedures, including operating an EOD robot and X-ray equipment, vehicle searches and weapon checks techniques.

“This event gives our community a chance to examine what we do as individuals and as teams,” said Tech. Sgt. Saum. “All of the teams are staying in our Langley Deployment Training Area, so we’ll be eating, sleeping and relaxing together. A lot of learning will occur in the evening during conversations around the barbeque grill or picnic tables.”