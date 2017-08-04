Herring launches legal resource for service members, vets

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring was in Norfolk Friday to launch a new legal resource for military members and veterans.

According to a news release from Herring’s office, this will provide unique legal resources, like re-employment or re-enrollment after service, family law, voting rights and more.

Herring officially launched the resource at the MacArthur Memorial in downtown Norfolk at 10 a.m. The guide is available through www.VaMilGuide.com, and will be given out through hard copy and electronically.

