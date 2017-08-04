EXCLUSIVE: Man inside Newport News home describes deadly gunfire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – New details shed light on what happened inside a home before a gunman started shooting Sunday.

A man said he was inside the trailer on York River Lane when the first shots were fired, but was able to run out to safety. 67-year-old Jessie Barnes and his daughter 29-year-old Patricia Joseph were killed.

Here’s how he described the night:

At first you hear knocking on the door. She (Patricia) looks out the window. She’s like ‘Oh my God’ then the next thing you know shots fired, went through the glass and hit her once. She was like ‘Oh my God,’ he shot me, then she started coming towards the door a little bit more and he shot through the door like 6 or 7 times then I ran to the bedroom.”

Police say officers were called to York River Lane just after 6:15 p.m. Officers found Barnes and Joseph suffering from gunshot wounds.

Joseph was pronounced dead at the scene. Barnes was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Two children, ages six and one, were inside the residence and were not hurt.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Amos Jacob Arroyo, of Newport News. He is currently wanted by police.

According to investigators, Joseph had two children with Arroyo. The children were taken to another home for safety.

Family members say Joseph’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday. They have created a fund to help with funeral costs and to take care of the children.

