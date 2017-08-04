Stafford deputy treated for accidental opiate overdose in drug bust

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in Virginia suffered an accidental overdose after arresting two people on drug charges.

Deputies from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office were dispatched Wednesday morning to a school parking lot, where they found two people unconscious in a van, one with a syringe sticking out of an arm.

Twenty-nine-year-old Samantha Stoudt of Woodbridge and 40-year-old David Michael Chambers of Occoquan, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities say a deputy who searched the van and recovered drug evidence fell ill at a hospital where he had gone to question Stoudt, becoming unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.

The deputy, who authorities believe was exposed to the powerful opioid fentanyl, was treated with Naloxone, which reverses the effects of an opiate overdose.