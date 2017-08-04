Courtland home damaged in kitchen fire

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A kitchen fire caused damage to a home in Courtland Thursday night.

In a Facebook post, the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department said units were called to a fire a single-story brick ranch around 9 p.m. Smoke was showing from the side of the house when crews arrived.

All the occupants were reportedly out of the home when crews arrived.

The department said the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the home. Images posted by the department showed a portion of the kitchen that was damaged in the fire.

Credit: Courtland Volunteer Fire Department

One of the occupants was treated on scene by EMS. No other injuries were reported.