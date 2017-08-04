Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing French sailor in the mid-Atlantic region on Friday.

The Coast Guard began searching for 73-year-old Joseph Calland after watchstanders in the 5th Coast Guard District Command Center in Portsmouth received a report that he was overdue on Wednesday.

According to a recent news release, Sector North Carolina watchstanders in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Sector Hampton Roads watchstanders in Portsmouth received a mayday distress call from Calland on Sunday night.

Calland was traveling to New York City aboard the 39-foot sailboat Nennette. His last known port call was in Beaufort, North Carolina.

Coast Guard and Navy crews searched the area where the distress call came from on Monday afternoon, but did not find any signs of distress.

Crews from all over the mid-Atlantic region were involved in the search, including HC-130 Hercules airplane crews, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews from Air Station Elizabeth City, Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson crews and a Navy MH-60 helicopter crew from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The search spanned 11,104 square miles from North Carolina to New York.

“Suspending a search for a missing or overdue boater is never an easy decision to make,” said Lt. Cmdr. Wes Geyer, search and rescue mission coordinator, with the 5th Coast Guard District Command Center. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Joseph Calland.”

If you have any information about Calland or his sailboat, contact the 5th District Command Center at 757-398-6390 or RCCNorfolk@uscg.mil.