VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man suspect of stealing two televisions in Virginia Beach.

Around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, the suspect went to the Wal-Mart at 546 First Colonial Road, took two 43-inch TVs and left without paying.

He was last seen loading the televisions into a white work van, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as being in his early 30s with thin build, brown hair and a thin beard. He may wear prescription glasses.