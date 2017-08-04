2 men arrested in deadly Fredericksburg shooting

Fredericksburg police say that two men have been arrested after a man was killed last month.

Police have charged 37-year-old Stevie Montrel Adams with murder. He was arrested Thursday in North Carolina by U.S. Marshals.

The second suspect, 37-year-old Tyree Whitfield, of Franklin, is charged with accessory after the fact of homicide.

They are accused in the death of 23-year-old Alon Clipper. Police responded to calls for a shooting at the Greenbrier Shopping Center parking lot early on July 1. They found shell casings, but not victim. Clipper later showed up at the Mary Washington Hospital, and he eventually died from his injuries.