Virginia man dies after being rescued from Ocean City waters

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Delaware officials say off-duty Ocean City Beach Patrol members rescued an unresponsive Virginia man who was later pronounced dead.

News outlets report 35-year-old Timothy Thompson, from Prince George, Virginia, was located after witnesses reported seeing a submerged swimmer Monday. Thompson was taken to Atlantic General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol cleared the ocean of swimmers and went off-duty at 5:30 p.m. At around 7:30 p.m., Beach Patrol Surf Rescue Technicians and the Ocean Fire Department arrived on the scene after receiving the reports. Thompson was found after authorities began searching and recovery diving techniques.

Ocean City Emergency Services Director Joseph Theobald says officials urge beach patrons to swim only when lifeguards are on duty.