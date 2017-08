VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach police officer was injured Thursday morning in a crash involving a police motorcycle and a SUV.

Police tweeted that the crash happened on the northbound side of Dam Neck Road. The road has been closed Monet Drive.

This is related to a Police Motorcycle vs SUV. Officer was injured and transported to a local hospital. Updates to follow. PIO on scene — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 3, 2017

The officer was taken to a local hospital, police said in another tweet. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The circumstances of the crash are also unclear at this time.

