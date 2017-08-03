Suspect sought in Chesapeake convenience store robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store last month.

Police say the man in the surveillance images went into a store on Western Branch Boulevard July 12 and bought some candy.

When the clerk opened the drawer to the cash register, police say he grabbed the money. The clerk tried to pull the drawer back from the suspect, but he was able to get it from her and flee the scene.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man.