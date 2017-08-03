State auditors to review Virginia elections agency

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State auditors will review the Virginia Department of Elections after several technical problems have raised questions about the reliability of the software that powers the state’s voter system.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that last month, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission approved a resolution instructing its staff to conduct an in-depth review of the elections agency.

Elections officials say VERIS, a voter registration system, has been spotty and slow. A surge of would-be voters trying to register for the presidential election caused the registration website to crash right before the registration deadline.

State Sen. Mark Obenshain said he requested the review as a way to determine if the VERIS system can be fixed or if it’s “fundamentally broken.”

The report is due by Dec. 15, 2018.