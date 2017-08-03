Soldier from VB dies after being found unresponsive in South Korea barrack

CAMP HOVEY, South Korea (WAVY) — A soldier from Virginia Beach died after he was found in his South Korea barrack, U.S. Army officials say.

Officials say Spc. Zachary Charles Moore, 23, was found unresponsive Aug. 1 in his barrack at Camp Hovey.

Moore was taken to a South Korean hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say Moore entered active-duty service in March of 2014. He received awards including three Army Achievement Medals, a National Defense Service Medal and a Korea Defense Service Medal.

A photo of Moore has not been released by the Army.

Officials say the circumstances of Moore’s death are being investigated.