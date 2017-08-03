Sierra Club report finds five Hampton Roads cities have high air pollution

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An air quality report from the Sierra Club found that five of Virginia’s worst zip codes for high air pollution are in Hampton Roads.

The report ranks 25 areas, including five in our own backyard:

5. Isle of Wight (23836)

12. James City County (23185)

16. Chesapeake (23324)

18. York (23692)

21. Newport News (23607)

Hopewell ranked number one with the worst air pollution, while Danville came in at 25.

According to the study, Isle of Wight County has the worst air pollution in Hampton Roads. In 2015, the county had 1.25 million pounds of toxic air emissions, a 13% decrease from 2014.

The Sierra Club also lists the companies with the highest emissions, including Chesapeake Energy Center in Chesapeake, and Huntington Ingalls in Newport News.

Click here to read the full report.