Remains of Hampton man killed in Korean War to be brought home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man killed in the Korean war has finally been accounted for will be laid to rest this month, the Department of Defense says.

Army Sgt. Willie Rowe, 22, went missing in action during an offensive to try to push the North Koreans back to a river.

The Department of Defense says it was determined on Nov. 25, 1950 that Rowe had gone missing in action following the battle.

Four American prisoners who returned following the war reported that Rowe died at a POW camp in January of 1951.

The U.S. Army officially declared him dead Jan. 20, 1951.

Remains received in May of 2005 from a site south of the camp led to the identification of 11 people.

Rowe’s remains will be returned to his family for burial with full military honors. He will be buried Aug. 8 at Arlington National Cemetery.

A rosette will be placed next to Rowe’s name on the Walls of the Missing at an American Battle Monuments Commission site to show he has been accounted for.

The Department of Defense says more than 7,700 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.