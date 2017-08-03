NN accepting applications for real estate tax relief for elderly, disabled

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News is currently accepting applications for real estate tax relief for elderly and disabled homeowners.

Applicants must meet certain age, income, and assets requirements to get relief.

Here are the requirements for a deferral:

Owner or resident must 65 years old by Dec. 31 , 2016.

Total 2016 income from everyone living in the house can be more than $50,000.

Combined assets from everyone can not be more $200,000 as of Dec. 31, 2016.

If multiple persons, other than a spouse, are listed on the deed, all persons listed must meet the eligibility requirements.

Here are the exemption requirements:

Owner or resident must 65 years old by Dec. 31 , 2016.

Total 2016 income from everyone living in the house can be more than $25,000.

Combined assets from everyone can not be more $10,000 as of Dec. 31, 2016, excluding the house.

If multiple persons, other than a spouse, are listed on the deed, all persons listed must meet the eligibility requirements.

Household costs related to maintaining the house has to be equal to or greater than 40 percent of the total household income.

See more information or get an application at this link. Or call the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at 757-926-3535.

The deadline to file for deferral or exemption is Aug. 31, 2017.