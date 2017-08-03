New class-action lawsuit filed over Hatteras, Ocracoke outage

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — Two North Carolina law firms have filed a new class-action lawsuit over the Outer Banks power outage.

This is the newest in a series of lawsuits filed against PCL Construction — the contractor that accidentally severed two of the three underwater transmission lines supplying power to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands last Thursday while working on the Bonner Bridge.

This latest lawsuit was filed on behalf of plaintiffs including an hourly wage employee at a local restaurant, owners of rental properties and two charter fishing boat businesses. The lawsuit claims the plaintiffs suffered damages including financial loss, stress, anxiety and more.

The lawsuit alleges that PCL Construction crews, “made the decision to drive the pile casings in a location and in such a manner as to severely damage the electrical transmission system that was clearly marked on the above described plans.”

The outage forced thousands of tourists off both Ocracoke and Hatteras islands after mandatory evacuation orders were issued.

The law firms that filed the lawsuit — Robert Zaytoun and Zaytoun Law Firm — said in a news release Wednesday that they “plan to vigorously pursue claims against all responsible parties to bring just-compensation to people and businesses damaged by the devastating power outage during the peak summer business season.”

“These are hardworking, salt of the earth people who rely on their summer revenues to carry them through the rest of the year,” Robert Zaytoun said in the release. “It is one thing when a hurricane drives residents and tourists from coastal areas causing significant loss of business revenues. It is quite another when negligence of corporate entities creates economic harm and havoc in people’s lives.”

Read the full lawsuit here.