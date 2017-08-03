Man found guilty of murder in deadly stabbing at Va. Beach barber shop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After a three-day jury trial, a man was found guilty of first-degree murder in a deadly 2015 stabbing at a Virginia Beach barber shop.

The jury recommended 47-year-old Edward Charles Brooks serve life in prison.

Prosecutors say Brooks and the victim, Derrell Stephens, were both employed at Members Barbershop and Salon on Virginia Beach Boulevard. The two didn’t get along because of an argument over money from a dominoes game, according to prosecutors.

On Nov. 7, 2015, the men exchanged words, after which Stephens walked away from Brooks, who was in a back room of the shop with another coworker and a customer. Prosecutors say Brooks then began talking about the “American Horror Story” television series, saying he’d show a real “American Horror Story.”

That’s when Brooks stepped into the shop where Stephens was sitting in a chair, drew a knife from his pocket, lunged at Stephens and stabbed him in the left side.

Police responded to the scene and found Stephens critically injured at a nearby business. He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery, but died that evening.

Prosecutors say a witness threw the knife in a nearby dumpster, where it was later recovered by police. Brooks stayed in the barbershop and was arrested.

Brooks has no prior criminal record. He’s set to be formally sentenced on Dec. 4.