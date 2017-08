NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was caught on security cameras attempting to break in to a Norfolk home last month, police say.

According to police, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Goff Street.

Police say the man was seen on camera kicking the front and side doors of the home. The man ran away after several unsuccessful attempts.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man.