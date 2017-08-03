Man buys lottery ticket on vacation, wins $1 million

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Usually people return home from vacation with a bit less money, but that wasn’t the case for Jonathan Jones. Instead, he came home a million dollars richer.

Jones, of Washington, D.C., was in Williamsburg with his family enjoying their vacation at Busch Gardens, when he stopped at a nearby convenience store to buy a Powerball ticket. That ticket ended up matching the first five numbers to win the game’s $1 million second prize.

Jones bought his winning ticket at Terrace Grocery, 1102 Penniman Road in Williamsburg for the July 22 drawing. He used Easy Pick, allowing the computer to randomly select the numbers on his ticket.

The winning numbers were 5-32-44-53-60, and the Powerball number was 9. His ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just three nationwide.

Jones, who works for a roofing company, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

Terrace Grocery receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.